Texas Attorney General Says Gunnison County’s Temporary Nonresident Ban Is Unconstitutional

The Texas attorney general has requested that a Colorado county undo part of a local health order that temporarily bans nonresidents because of COVID-19.

On April 3, Gunnison County issued an order that requires non-residents to leave the county, saying it’s a drain on resources and they pose a greater risk for contracting COVID-19.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton says Gunnison County’s health order is unconstitutional and deprives nonresidents of important rights.

“It discriminates against nonresident homeowners by entirely prohibiting their ingress to the county and enjoyment of their real and personal property in the county. Resident homeowners, on the other hand, are under no such prohibition,” stated an April 9 letter from Paxton’s office emailed to Joni Reynolds, who directs the Gunnison County Department of Health and Human Services.

Gunnison County’s order is an effort to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. Crested Butte is in the county, and the ski area and region attract many visitors and second homeowners.

Reynolds did not immediately return a request for comment. Earlier today Arden Anderson, with the Gunnison Pandemic Command Center, told CPR’s Colorado Matters that the county has limited resources.

“We're struggling with the high patient load that we've got to get through this on our own. So the Gunnison Valley is a wonderful place to visit, but we're asking folks to hold off on that until we get through this,” Anderson said.

The public health order also says visitors and second homeowners from lower altitudes are, “at a greater risk for complications from COVID-19 infection than residents, who are acclimatized to the high altitude environment of Gunnison County.” The Texas attorney general disputes that, though his office did not immediately respond to CPR News’ request for comment.

Finally, the health order says reducing the population would ease the burden on health care facilities, food supplies and other essential services. There is some wiggle room: Nonresidents can ask the local health department for an exemption to be allowed to stay.

Gunnison’s order may be unique in the state, but the sentiment isn’t, particularly among Colorado’s resort communities.