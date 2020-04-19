Too Many People Went To Jeffco Trails On Sunday, So Rangers Shut Them Down Briefly
Because of too many people, Jefferson County Open Space rangers shut down several trails on Sunday afternoon.
The West Mount Falcon trailhead and the main trailhead at Matthews/Winters Park were closed for several hours because of high traffic volume.
In a tweet, one of the Open Space rangers advised Coloradans to “enjoy a peaceful walk in your own neighborhood.”
Rangers had said previously that they would temporarily close parks and trails depending on the volume of visitors.
Elsewhere in the state, trails managed by the U.S. Forest Service and Colorado Parks and Wildlife may be closed during the stay-at-home order aimed at limiting the number of COVID-19 cases in Colorado. But Jeffco’s parks and trails have stayed open.
“A lot of our visitors are still coming to their favorite parks and enjoying the trail just because nature offers solace, particularly in these really tough times,” said parks ranger Mary Ann Bonnell with Jefferson County Open Space, one of the most heavily visited recreation areas along the Front Range.
New signs at trailheads March 26 encouraging hikers to hike in groups no greater than four. And not to visit parks if you’re feeling ill.
Our lives have changed ...
CPR will not compromise in serving you and our community. Vital news and essential music are made possible by member support.