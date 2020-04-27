Entertainment Spots, Like Westminster’s Akihabara Arcade And Bar, Anxiously Wonder If They’ll Outlast The Coronavirus

When Osha knew he had to close, he bought a lot of merchandise for his store. He prepared to have a lot of t-shirts so he would still have a stream of income coming in. Most of what he does sell is to regular customers.

Around midday, he went to his arcade, a space that he rents, to pick up a few shirts for his daily round of completing orders.

“If we could get rent deferred until this is over, it would save our business,” he said.

That possibility seems unlikely since Gov. Jared Polis said he doesn’t have the authority to freeze rents. Instead, he has asked landlords to be lenient and said the state won’t use funds for evictions. Local or federal officials also don’t have that power.

After finishing the last of his deliveries, Osha is done for the day at 4 p.m. He helped with dinner and got ready for the next day of t-shirt deliveries.

He checked his credit again to see if it’s been pulled. It hadn’t. This is also around the time Osha stumbled on an article about how both federal programs, the Paycheck Protection Program and the Emergency Injury Disaster loan, ran out of money. He applied for the Emergency Injury Disaster Loan.

“So I don’t know what’s going on with that,” he said. “I don’t understand it.”

He still may have some luck for the EIDL though. The federal government isn’t taking any more applications at this time, but he applied more than two weeks ago. It’s possible he may still get a loan still since money is dispersed through a first-come, first-serve basis.

He’s frustrated because no one answers his emails and bills continue to come in. Defeated, he closes his computer and prepares to repeat the same routine tomorrow.

He said he’s not optimistic about hearing anything back this week.

Osha had a lifelong love of games and spent two years buying equipment and researching how to run a business before opening Akihabara Arcade and Bar. But now, his biggest project is on the verge of collapse.

Osha said if he could open up by June, he believes the arcade can survive.

However, he’s not sure if that’s even a possibility given the state of the pandemic. When asked if there is anything that makes him hopeful, he said, “Not particularly at this moment. I just don’t see a light at the end of the tunnel right now for us.”

This story is part of a statewide reporting project with more than 20 newsrooms led by the Colorado News Collaborative to document a day in the life of Colorado on Thursday, April 16.