Colorado Introduces New ‘Callback’ Option For Frustrated Unemployment Callers

The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment will roll out new options for the legions of people who have been frustrated by the state's overloaded unemployment systems.

A new online form will allow people to request a call back from the unemployment hotline. Many people are still calling hundreds of times and waiting on hold for hours for help.

If the callback system works, people could instead fill out the online form and wait for a specialist to contact them.

If you fill out the form, "(w)e’ll ask you kindly not to continue calling us but give us a couple [of] business days to get back to you," said Jeff Fitzgerald, director of the unemployment division. "That’s another avenue ... that we think is going to be effective."

An important note: The callback form is only for people who are having trouble filing new claims. The state isn't troubleshooting existing claims through the new form.

The state has doubled its call-center staff and opened a new dial-in service for people dealing with the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program.

Meanwhile, unemployment claims are still pouring into the state of Colorado's systems in record-crushing numbers. The state reported 38,384 new claims in the "regular" system last week, plus nearly 41,000 claims under PUA from gig workers and others. PUA opened for applications on April 20.