In Photos: Denver Clears Out Another Homeless Camp

By Hart Van Denburg
April 30, 2020
Denver Homeless SweepDenver Homeless SweepHart Van Denburg/CPR News
A man who gave his name as Robert listens as a city worker checks on him. Denver authorities and city workers descended on several square blocks near Champ-a and 22nd streets on April 30, 2020, to clear out a tent city that had grown over the past few weeks.

In another act in the city's long and contentious handling of its homeless population, Denver police and city workers descended on a sidewalk camp centered around Champa and 22nd streets in downtown Thursday morning, methodically urging those living there to pack up their belongings and move along.

City spokeswoman Nancy Kuhn said the cramped living conditions there were "increasingly hazardous."

Faith leaders stood nearby as witnesses. Advocates for homeless rights sometimes shouted in protest as they trailed police officers recording videos on their phones. Public Works and sanitation workers moved through the scene, offering guidance on how their work would unfold. The scene was largely peaceful and calm — although those living on the sidewalks expressed resignation and forlorn indignation about the way they were being treated.

Denver Homeless SweepHart Van Denburg/CPR News
A man collects his belongings. The homeless camp was centered on Champa and 22nd, but stretched along sidewalks in every direction for many blocks.
Denver Homeless SweepHart Van Denburg/CPR News
A city worker at right speaks with a man comes at the window of his tent.
Denver Homeless SweepHart Van Denburg/CPR News
A sanitation worker taped off a block for cleanup.
Denver Homeless SweepHart Van Denburg/CPR News
Denver authorities and city workers descended on several square blocks near Champ-a and 22nd streetson April 30, 2020, to clear out a tent city that had grown over the past few weeks.
Denver Homeless SweepHart Van Denburg/CPR News
City workers fold up a tent at the homeless camp.
Denver Homeless SweepHart Van Denburg/CPR News
The encampment was centered on Champa and 22nd, but stretched along sidewalks in every direction for many blocks.
Denver Homeless SweepHart Van Denburg/CPR News
A man who gave his name as Petar sweeps the street in front of his tent.
Denver Homeless SweepHart Van Denburg/CPR News
Petar, in the brown coveralls, walks in front of tents pitched along 22nd street.
Denver Homeless SweepHart Van Denburg/CPR News
Petar says he’s not sure where he’ll go after being evicted from a tent on 22nd street — but he didn’t think it would be far.
Denver Homeless SweepHart Van Denburg/CPR News
Petar talks with Denver Fire Dept. members on 22nd street.
Denver Homeless SweepHart Van Denburg/CPR News
Garbage was left all over the area, including leftover food.
Denver Homeless SweepHart Van Denburg/CPR News
A man looks out of the Salvation Army building at a packed-up tent and personal belongings stacked by someone living on the street.
Denver Homeless SweepHart Van Denburg/CPR News
Denver paramedics check on a man camped on 22nd street.
Denver Homeless SweepHart Van Denburg/CPR News
Denver paramedics check on a man camped on 22nd street.
Denver Homeless SweepHart Van Denburg/CPR News
City workers handed out large orange plastic bags into which people at the homeless camp could put personal belongings.
Denver Homeless SweepHart Van Denburg/CPR News
David Scott was among those being moved on from the homeless camp.
Denver Homeless SweepHart Van Denburg/CPR News
A sidewalk sweeper maneuvers in to position just a few feet from tents that will soon be taken down.
Denver Homeless SweepHart Van Denburg/CPR News
A motorized wheelchair is all that’s left on the spot where a half-dozen tents once stood.
Denver Homeless SweepHart Van Denburg/CPR News
A bicycle decorated near a collection of tents.

