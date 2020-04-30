In Photos: Denver Clears Out Another Homeless Camp
In another act in the city's long and contentious handling of its homeless population, Denver police and city workers descended on a sidewalk camp centered around Champa and 22nd streets in downtown Thursday morning, methodically urging those living there to pack up their belongings and move along.
City spokeswoman Nancy Kuhn said the cramped living conditions there were "increasingly hazardous."
Faith leaders stood nearby as witnesses. Advocates for homeless rights sometimes shouted in protest as they trailed police officers recording videos on their phones. Public Works and sanitation workers moved through the scene, offering guidance on how their work would unfold. The scene was largely peaceful and calm — although those living on the sidewalks expressed resignation and forlorn indignation about the way they were being treated.
Our lives have changed ...
