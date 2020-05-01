The Local 303: Colorado Artists We’re Featuring May 2020

Throughout this health crisis we have stayed true to our mission of supporting Colorado music and May is blooming with more new talent to share on the Local 303!

While we can't wait for the day when we can be back in the studio or at a concert, our music scene continues to thrive with ways to connect virtually. We hope you'll discover a rising Colorado artist that we are featuring this month by checking out their Youtube videos and online and social media profiles.



Are you a Colorado musician who wants to be featured in the Local 303? Send us your music.

Meet May's picks:

Blakk Mantra

Zoey Olivia

Hometown: Aurora



Formed: 2014



Latest Release: "Planet Of SunGrown Dreams," February 20, 2020



About: Duo from Denver featuring Johnny Noble and Amber Leigh. They are paving a new way for rock music. It is similar to the stylings of Highly Suspect and Royal Blood. They hope to inspire listeners around the world.



Get Social: Instagram, Facebook