In Photos: The Procession To Honor Lost Colorado Paramedic Paul Cary

A retired Colorado paramedic who died from coronavirus after volunteering to help combat the pandemic in New York City was honored Sunday as his body was returned to Denver.

Paul Cary, who was 66 and had worked for decades as a firefighter paramedic in the Denver suburbs, died April 30, a month after he began working in New York. A large procession of fire trucks, ambulances and other emergency vehicles drove from Denver International Airport after Cary’s body was returned Sunday night.

DP DENVER, COLORADO - MAY 3: Aurora fire figher Tom Johnson stands at attention as the United Airlines flight carrying the body of paramedic Paul Cary arrives at Denver International Airport on May 3, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. A procession of emergency vehicles escorted the body to Olinger Hampden Funeral Home & Cemetery where he will be laid to rest. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post)

Gov. Jared Polis said Cary had “heroically” served his community and country and traveled thousands of miles to help others.

New York's mayor praised the sacrifice of Paul Cary, promising that his heroism before he died of the coronavirus will be forever honored in the city he came to rescue. Mayor Bill de Blasio spoke at length about Cary during his daily update Friday about the city's progress against the disease.