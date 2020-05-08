Hospitalizations From Confirmed Coronavirus Cases Are Falling In Colorado

The number of people reported hospitalized in Colorado with confirmed cases of COVID-19 fell Friday for the sixth day in a row, to the lowest point since April 1.

New numbers released by the Colorado Department of Public Health and the Environment show that 610 people are now hospitalized with confirmed cases. The numbers come from reports filed with the state by 95 percent of the state's hospitals.

Another 211 people are hospitalized "under investigation" with suspected symptoms of COVID-19. That number had been falling too until May 6, and has now risen slightly three days in a row.

Gov. Jared Polis on Friday acknowledged the progress the state's residents have made at beating back the spread of the virus, but as metro Denver counties take the first steps toward re-opening this weekend, he cautioned that Coloradans should maintain precautions.

“All Coloradans should be wearing masks in public, it’s the smart thing to do and Coloradans are very smart,” Polis said. “Not only are masks critical for protecting ourselves and those around us, they are a key to safely opening up more and more of our economy and society. We are going to be in this for the long haul, and wearing masks is an easy step for all of us to take.”

The daily difference in the total number of COVID-19 deaths reported to the state has also slowed in the last week. A total of 960 deaths have now been reported from the disease. The number of daily deaths fell from 11 on May 4 to five on May 6, though there is often a lag in time between the date of death and the report to the state.