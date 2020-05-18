13 Colorado Artists’ Tiny Desk Submissions We Loved

NPR's Tiny Desk Contest returned for its sixth year, giving unsigned and independent musicians an opportunity to perform a famed Tiny Desk Concert and get national exposure. Unlike last year, however, the Tiny Desk Concert Tour won't be happening due to the threat of COVID-19. However, that didn't stop Colorado artists from showing up to create engaging, unique, and fun performances anyway.

Out of the plethora of Colorado entries, we have chosen a few standouts. Take a look at some of the performances below. The winner of NPR's Tiny Desk Contest winner will be announced soon and we're rooting for our home-grown favorites.

Brionne Aigne "I Got It"