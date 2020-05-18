Gardner And Buck Remain Silent Over Trump’s Latest Firing Of An Inspector General

Colorado Republican lawmakers with oversight of the State Department have stayed silent over the Trump Administration’s Friday night firing of the department’s inspector general.

Republican Sen. Cory Gardner sits on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and Republican Rep. Ken Buck is on the House Foreign Affairs Committee. Neither have commented publicly on the decision.

CPR News has reached out to their offices for comment, but no response has been received.

Steve Linick is the fourth inspector general that has been removed by President Donald Trump since April. The president has fired the IGs of the Intelligence Community, the Defense Department and the Health and Human Services Department.