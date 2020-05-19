Read Colorado’s Draft Guidelines For Restaurants Reopening

The following are guidelines the state has drafted to how restaurants can reopen. These are subject to change and do not indicate when they will take effect. Feedback is welcome.

Pickup Only

Space

Limit restaurant service to walk up/ window/curbside pick up, or delivery only -- all bars to remain closed to in-person patrons (take-out permitted, e.g. beer sales/cocktail kits from a brewery)

Elevate and increase frequency of cleaning practices, including sanitization of high touch areas

Conduct daily temperature checks and monitor symptoms in employees, logging all results. Refer symptomatic employees to the ​CDPHE Symptom Tracker

Post signage for employees and customers on good hygiene and other sanitation practices

Clearly designate pick-up waiting areas with makers for proper distancing between parties and ensure they do not interfere within-establishment dining - whether indoors or

Employees

Provide guidance and encouragement on maintaining 6 foot distancing between employees

Wear gloves and facial coverings during customer interactions and whenever possible during meal-prepand other activities

Institute frequent breaks to wash hands

Require employees to stay home when showing any symptoms or signs of sickness

Provide PPE (masks and gloves as appropriate)for employees who are managing deliveries, returns, etc

Customers

Implement 6 foot distancing measures (i.e., marked space in check-out lines)

Provide contactless payment options (whenever possible)

Deny service to customers who fail to adhere to hygiene and social distancing guideline

On-Site Dining

Space

Restaurants may continue curbside pickup/delivery, including alcohol pickup/delivery.

Outdoor dine-in​ service can be held with limited capacity, TBD based on the science,if the following requirements can be met:

Minimum of 8 feet of spacing between parties - table to table.

All employees must wear facial coverings and gloves

Sanitization and deep-cleaning of all shared surfaces between seatings

Indoors dine-in​ service can be held at alimited capacity, TBD based on the science,if the following requirements can be met:

Minimum of 8 feet of spacing between parties - table to table

All employees must wear facial coverings and gloves

Proper ventilation per OSHA guidance

Sanitization and deep-cleaning of all shared surfaces between parties/at each turnover

Limit party size to​ six people or less

Make efforts to reduce congregating inside and outside the establishment including:

Encouraging reservations, andpreferably only utilizing areservation system if feasible

No communal seating

No self service stations or buffets

No seat yourself options

No bar seating if the bar is being used for food or beverage service; if it’s not being used for service thenparties could sit there under samerequirements as a regular table

Clearly mark floor and ground for queue spacing and foot traffic suggestions

Place pylons, table tents or clearlymarked decor or signage on tablesnot available for seating customers

Post clear signage notifying patrons andemployees of hygiene and sanitationexpectations, including not entering if theyare experiencing any symptoms.

Minimize objects touched by multiplepatrons including:

Remove/close games and dance floors that require or encourage standing around (darts/pool tables/shuffle board, arcade games);remove board games

Discontinue use of table cloths, or move to single-use or remove and replace laundered table cloths between partons

Clean and disinfect any shared objects thoroughly between uses

Increase cleaning and disinfection protocols and track with publicly posted cleaning logsincluding:

Use disposable single-use menus,menu boards, or create on-line menus for guests to review from their electronic device

Provide single use or single serving condiments

Sanitize restrooms every 30 minutes

Block off stalls and urinals with proper signage to support 6ft between patrons. This may require reduced bathroom capacity or even only 1 person in a bathroom at a time.

Provide hand sanitizer at check-in table/deskand throughout the venue

Employees

Conduct daily temperature and checks and monitor symptoms in all employees,logging all results. Refer symptomatic employees to the ​CDPHE SymptomTracker​.

Require employees to stay home and refer to employer or state support when showing any symptoms or signs of sickness[ADD CDLE SICK LEAVE].

Provide guidance, systems, and encouragement on maintaining 6 foot distancing between employees to the greatest extent possible

Require employees to wear gloves and facial coverings during customer interactions and whenever possible during other activities

Require facial coverings and gloves for vendors, suppliers, and contract workers entering the licensed establishment

Encourage frequent breaks to wash hands(at least every 30 minutes) including upon arrival and departure

Strict adherence to the hygienic practices listed in the ​Colorado Retail Food Regulations ​including:

○Frequent hand washing○Changing of gloves between tasks,and○Use a fresh pair of gloves aftereach hand washing

Implement policies to limit group interactions including staggering of shift changes, breaks, etc

Considering modifying the menu to create additional space in the kitchen and promote social distancing. Implement social distancing where practicable

“All staff” meetings must follow social distancing. Consider virtual meetings or meetings outside with appropriate distancing.

Only disposable cups. Leave personal water bottles at home.

Family meals or shift meals should not be consumed onsite.

Customers

Consider providing an option for customers to “sign in” tofacilitate notifying them if an exposure occurs

Utilize a reservation system as much as possible to help aid incontact tracing

Provide contactless payment options (whenever possible)

Ask customers to wait outside of restaurant and away fromoutside dining areas until seated in clearly marked area separate from food pick-up space, and maintain proper socialdistancing from other guests waiting to be seated

Restrict standing and/or congregating in the bar area,entrance/exit, and any interior spaces.

Continue curbside pick up/delivery options and recommendfor vulnerable individuals

Request facial coverings are worn by customers when noteating or drinking i.e., walking past other tables to get to thedelivery. Consider refusing service to customers who refuse toadhere to hygiene and social distancing guidelines(restrictions based off of denial of service guidelines for alcohol)

Make accommodations for individuals unable to adhere tohygiene and social distancing requirements, such as takeout

IF THERE IS A CONFIRMED CASE AMONG CUSTOMERS OR EMPLOYEESthe restaurant must notify and cooperate with their local publichealth agency on next steps