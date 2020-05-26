Classes will begin as scheduled on Aug. 24, 2020, at the University of Colorado Boulder campus. After that, the plan is to shorten the fall break and move classes to remote online learning after Thanksgiving.

“This is a moment in which our imperatives to lead, innovate and impact humanity are coming together for the future of our university. All of us must embody our vision to be a leader in the humanitarian, social and technological challenges of the 21st century. Our success depends on all of us working together,” said Chancellor Phil DiStefano in a campus-wide announcement.

The Road Map to Fall 2020 plan mentions there will be a campus-based rapid response team to test, monitor and isolate students who have tested positive for COVID-19.

For students, this will mean the fall semester will look different.

Classrooms will likely have more physical distancing between desks. Classes could be spread out between the hours of 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. to prevent student density on campus. Courses will be offered in a variety of in-person, online and hybrid versions.

There will be mandatory training for faculty, staff and students on social distancing, wearing face masks and hand washing.

This is story is developing and will be updated.