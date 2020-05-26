WATCH LIVE: Gov. Polis To Update Colorado On State’s Coronavirus Response
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is scheduled to provide a briefing on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic and the reopening process on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.
As of the most recent data, there are at least 24,269 identified coronavirus cases in the state and 1,333 deaths have occurred among people with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. More than 153,000 people in Colorado have been tested.
CPR News will carry the governor's briefing live both online and on-air.
Note: The governor's briefings don't always start right on time. CPR News will join the broadcast as soon as he begins to speak.
