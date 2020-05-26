WATCH LIVE: Gov. Polis To Update Colorado On State’s Coronavirus Response

By Colorado Public Radio Staff
May 26, 2020
Jared Polis Press Conference 200520Jared Polis Press Conference 200520Hart Van Denburg/CPR News
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis updates reporters on the state’s progress in stemming the spread of coronavirus, at the Governor’s Mansion Wednesday, May 20, 2020.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is scheduled to provide a briefing on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic and the reopening process on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.

As of the most recent data, there are at least 24,269 identified coronavirus cases in the state and 1,333 deaths have occurred among people with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. More than 153,000 people in Colorado have been tested.

CPR News will carry the governor's briefing live both online and on-air. Listen to the audio feed by clicking Listen Live above, find a station or a stream for other devices, or watch the live video below.

Note: The governor's briefings don't always start right on time. CPR News will join the broadcast as soon as he begins to speak.

