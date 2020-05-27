Guest DJ: Alice Bag Returns With a Spark

Her third solo record, "Sister Dynamite," is, at its essence, an album about Bag just being herself - a bisexual, Chicana punk in her 60s. Where the 2018 album, "Blueprint," had an edge to it with Bag fighting to keep these identities alive, "Sister Dynamite" celebrates them. The album, released on April 24, is fun and upbeat, and inspired by the women leading punk rock today - many of whom Bag has worked with in the studio or on stage.

We sat down with Bag from her home in Los Angeles to talk about the new album, and some of the women who continue to inspire her. Hear the full interview above.

Full Spotify playlist here: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/7196UsRTBLY4PKB5OqdplM?si=KuHibybQRee70cC4YYybhg