The Local 303: Colorado Artists We’re Featuring June 2020

Micah Wilson

Hometown: Denver



Formed: 2018



Latest Release: "The Departure," self-released, May 22, 2020



About: Micah Wilson is an 18-year-old indie-pop producer and artist based in Denver. Coming from a high school known for its extensive academics, the self-taught artist found production and songwriting as an escape from the normal lifestyle his peers sought out. Using music as an outlet for his self expression, he transformed his room into his own studio, and quickly created a buzz around his name.

His music often comes from a place of vulnerability, something not many artists do currently. “Music to me is therapy” Micah says. “It’s a way I can figure out myself, and hopefully let others do the same”

With the release of his debut album, "The Departure," Micah opens up about mental health, especially for teens. The album is out now on all streaming platforms.

What's it like being a musician during Coronavirus: Being a musician during COVID-19 has both its ups and downs. I definitely attempted to use the spare time to my advantage, but I also had to cancel a concert promoting the new debut album. As tough as this was, I feel that this virus has definitely given me more patience.

Website: https://www.micahwilsonmusic.com/

Nasty Nachos

Hometown: Denver



Formed: 2015



Latest Release: "The Getaway" EP, Self-Released, April 24, 2020



About: Nasty Nachos is the moniker of modular and vintage synthesizer enthusiast, Alex Anderson. When he is not developing and creating eurorack synthesizer modules for Denver-based company WMD, he is making tunes. Known for a wide variety of music, Nasty Nachos is about the moment, the feeling, and the vibe.



Anderson is the man behind two monthly synthesizer focused parties in Denver -- Freq Boutique, and Patched Out! Freq Boutique is hosted every second Monday at Fort Greene in Denver's Globeville neighborhood and is an open mic for modular synthesizer performances. Patched Out! happens every third Friday, also at Fort Greene. Patched Out! is a modular synth focused dance party and embodies Hardware, Techno, and House music. Freq Boutique is now happening virtually via the WMD YouTube channel. Patched Out! is currently postponed until further notice.



His first studio release, the single "The Getaway," was written in Norway, and recorded in Los Angeles at a vintage synthesizer studio. It features sounds from classic gear like the Yamaha CS80, Minimoog Model D, Korg Mono Poly, Roland Jupiter 8, Roland Juno 106, Dave Smith Prophet 08 and drums from Anderson's custom Eurorack Modular synthesizer consisting mostly of WMD Eurorack modules which he had a hand in designing.



What's it like being a musician during Coronavirus: Things are a bit different. Opportunities look much different than they used to and you have to think a bit more about things before going after it. My EP release show was scheduled for early April at the Hi-Dive in Denver and that was canceled.



As a partygoer and party thrower, I had to rethink my strategy and goals for the release of the EP, which were previously just "throw a good party." I still get to DJ a residency gig at the Birdcall Evans restaurant. In this gig, my wife and I DJ for the Drive-Thru and Curbside customers. It is a much different vibe than a dance party, but is still fun to see music bring a smile to people's faces... even if it's just their eyes we can see and the smile is hidden under a mask.



The other new addition is the increased amount of live streaming. I have fully outfitted my studio to be a streaming studio with hardwired internet and technology that lets me get a direct audio stream of my performance rig to the streaming platform. This is new to a lot of artists and a work of art in its own right but has some advantages as everything can remain set up and does not need to travel for "the gig."



I have some really exciting streaming events coming that will include an audio and visual component that will be really involved. It's cool to think about set design, and be able to use lots of equipment and not necessarily have to stress about the mobility aspect as the stream is coming from my home studio. Collaboration on the electronic music front hasn't changed too much as when I collaborate with people, I hardly do it in person. Most of the time for electronic music, files are sent back and forth between artists and we're never in the same room anyway.



Band Website: NastyNachos.com



Nightlove

Hometown: Denver



Formed: 2017



Latest Release: "Undercover" (Single), Self-Release, April 3, 2020



About: “Retro-pop artist Nightlove will transport you back to the golden age of the dancefloor over sparkling synths and passionate vocals. Awash in pink and purple light and more often than not, donning your father’s favorite sports coat, the band effortlessly brings 1983 to 2018. Considering the band only began playing shows in November, UMS will undoubtedly be a launching ground for the bigger things in Nightlove’s future. If the music is any indication, the band’s throwback sound will only propel them to future fame.” - 303 Magazine



What's it like being a musician during Coronavirus: I guess it all depends on your day job. I lost mine, but now I can finally say I'm a full-time musician and not many people get to say that! I want to say I have been more productive than most, but that's not all true. We all struggle in this community with mental health so dealing with all of this has been tiring. Artist or not we all have good days and bad days. I'm just trying to draw inspiration from both.



