Black Hawk, Central City And Cripple Creek Slot Machines Will Reopen June 17

Slot machines will open in Colorado on June 17, according to a statement from the city of Black Hawk.

The move was announced Sunday after the Colorado Department of Public Health approved a request from Gilpin County for a variance from COVID-19 business restrictions. Teller County can reopen slots the same day, according to the department. Colorado’s casinos have been shuttered since Gov. Jared Polis issued a statewide stay-at-home order in mid-March.

Guidelines for reopening include measures such as operating at 50 percent capacity to ensure social distancing and daily monitoring of symptoms for employees. Table gaming is still under review, the statement from Blackhawk says.

A statement from David Farahi, the COO of Monarch Casino Resort and Spa, said that free COVID-19 tests will be available for employees.

“We have missed serving our guests and working with our team members over the past couple of months and we are really looking forward to opening our doors in the safest possible manner,” Farahi said in the statement.