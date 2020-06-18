Here’s How Colorado Is Reacting To The Supreme Court Decision On DACA
In a 5-4 ruling on June 18, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.
The Center for American Progress reports there are roughly 15,000 DACA recipients in Colorado and, for now, they retain their protection from deportation and their authorization to work in the United States. The Court called the Trump administration decision to end the program “was arbitrary and capricious.”
Here are some key reactions from around the state to the decision:
Gov. Jared Polis
“Here in Colorado, we know our immigrants make our state, and our country, a stronger and a better place to live. Immigrants enrich our communities. I am thrilled that the thousands of DREAMers in Colorado will no longer be forced to live in fear and am glad the court made the right decision, although we still need Congress to act and create a pathway to citizenship. This is a historic moment for our country. Now is the time for the federal government to work together on bipartisan comprehensive immigration reform.”
Congressional Delegation
Rep. Ed Perlmutter: “Today’s Supreme Court ruling upholds our nation’s values and reaffirms the U.S. as a nation of immigrants and opportunity.
“In Colorado, we know Dreamers are our friends, neighbors, classmates, colleagues, job creators and small business owners who make important contributions to our economy and enrich our society every day. And during the COVID-19 public health crisis, Dreamers have been essential workers on the frontlines helping to take care of our sick and keep our country running.
“With today’s ruling providing only temporary relief, it’s more important than ever that the Senate passes the Dream and Promise Act to ensure these young Americans can continue living their lives in the only home they’ve ever known.”
This story is developing and we will be updating it as we learn more or hear from voices around the state.
