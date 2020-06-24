WATCH LIVE: Gov. Polis To Provide Updates On Colorado’s Coronavirus Response And Reopening

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is scheduled to provide an update on the state's efforts as it deals with the coronavirus at 12:30 p.m. from the carriage house of the Governor's Residence at Boettcher Mansion.

CPR News will carry live coverage online only. There will be no radio coverage of Polis' remarks. Watch the video below or watch it on our Facebook page.

The governor last week said "this is crunch time," called for personal responsibility as Colorado nervously eyes growing cases in neighboring Western states.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock briefed residents on the city's response to the pandemic earlier this morning.