MCA Denver’s B-Side Fridays Goes Virtual With Indie 102.3

In January of 1969, the Beatles performed an unannounced concert from the rooftop of their Apple Corps headquarters in London. They played a 42-minute set before the police asked them to reduce the volume. That was the start of something unique in the music world. In 1987, U2 performed on the roof of a liquor store in L.A. to a dazzled crowd below. Fast forward to 2012 when Madness performed on the roof of Buckingham Palace for the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee. In that mighty tradition, the Museum of Contemporary Arts Denver has carried the torch and created a contemporary tradition: B-Side Music Fridays on the roof.

The B-Side Summer Music Series has been one of those essential summer activities in Denver for many years. It would not have been the same summer without it, so we worked hard to adapt to our changed circumstances and reimagine, in every way, how this program can live on without the ability to be on the roof together. We are thrilled to be partnering with MCA Denver to bring live music into people’s homes. This year the series will be available to so many more people, and no need to strain your neck looking up.

“In a summer when very few people will have the privilege of seeing live music, this is a unique opportunity for people across the state and beyond to see and hear some of Colorado’s best musicians,” said MCA Denver Director of Programs Sarah Baie. “Indie 102.3 has been an incredible partner, helping us safely record these performances and deliver them both virtually via video feed and in the most classic medium: the radio.”

You can enjoy the performances every Friday this summer starting July 3 with a wonderful performance from Wildermiss. Watch the videos premiere on our Facebook page every Friday at 7 p.m. and listen at 9 p.m. each week. You can also find the performances on NPR Live Sessions.