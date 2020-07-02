Hickenlooper Responds To Indigenous Women’s Demand He End Bid For Senate

Before the primary, Hickenlooper’s campaign had provided CPR a statement and people to speak on his behalf but did not make him available for an interview.

Rose Ann Abrahamson, a Shoshone-Bannock tribal citizen, did not sign onto the letter to Hickenlooper but responded to seeing the photographs. She called the event “demeaning” to Shoshone culture and took particular offense to the winners donning a war bonnet.

“It is a mockery. It is making fun of our most sacred items. It is sad to see people with great power make a mockery of our culture and it needs to stop.”

Hickenlooper said that the photograph showing him in a headdress, denoting his “victory” in the antelope hunt in 2018, was “a very complicated situation.”

“This was a longstanding traditional hunt,” Hickenlooper told CPR. “The headdress was placed on my head by the Hunt Chief, Chief Shoyo. Had I not allowed him to do that, he would have been offended.”

Photographs displayed prominently on the "Reigning Champions" section of the One Shot hunting competition website.

However, Arlen Shoyo, the elder who put it on his head, said in an interview Wednesday,

“That would be his choice … We wouldn’t push it. It’s not that he has to. It’s a person’s choice if he wants to wear it,” Shoyo said.

A spokeswoman for the Tribe said while some respected members are involved in the One Shot Antelope Hunt, the Tribe does not host the hunt nor provide any funding, though it does lend the war bonnet to Shoyo for use in the event.

Shoyo said the events around the hunt are not authentic Eastern Shoshone Tribal ceremonies and likened them more to a performance.

He said he and the other participants get compensated, though he added, “If I felt that it was a mockery of our tradition or whatever, I would certainly say something about it.”

Shoyo said the event is “all in good fun,” and he likes to meet new people and tell them about his culture. “We look at it as, you’re there, entertaining the people.”

With regard to future use of the headdress as part of the One Shot event, Shoyo said, “It's not a requirement that we put those on and maybe next year we say, ‘Okay, well, we wouldn't do that.' And it's our prerogative to if we want to do it or not.”

The women who signed the letter say it is cultural appropriation.

White said, “Of course the headdress bothers me. That's such disrespect and it's a sign of laughing at our traditions and our culture. In our times, you know, that was a big deal to be honored and awarded with a headdress. And it wasn't something that was to be turned into a game.”

Eleven Colorado governors have attended the One Shot Antelope Hunt dating back to 1941. Hickenlooper’s predecessor, Bill Ritter, told CPR he did not wear attire from the Eastern Shoshone Tribe. Hickenlooper and his supporters say as governor he strengthened relations between the state and Indigenous people, in part by being the first governor to apologize for the Sand Creek Massacre, and expanding the historic site to raise awareness of the massacre.

