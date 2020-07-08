JBS Meatpacking Plant And Greeley Nursing Home Report New Coronavirus Outbreaks
After more than 200 employees were infected with COVID-19 at the JBS meatpacking plant in Greeley in April, the facility closed for cleaning and a period of quarantine.
This stopped the spread of the disease for a few weeks, but since the beginning of June, JBS has seen 19 new cases. Six of those were among summer interns.
According to Nikki Richardson, a spokesperson for JBS, the company believes the interns contracted the disease outside of work and spread it when socializing with each other. The cohort of 26 interns are all housed in individual dorm rooms at Northern Colorado University. They all have been put under a mandatory 14-day quarantine. Following the outbreak, the internship has been moved online for the remainder of the summer.
The resurgence of cases at JBS brings the total case count for the company’s northern Colorado location to 298. Seven employees — six plant workers and 1 corporate employee — have died from the disease.
JBS is not the only facility where the coronavirus is seeing a resurgence. Centennial Health Care Center, a nursing home also in Greeley, reported its second outbreak on Thursday with eight residents and six staff testing positive for the disease.
In March, Centennial was home to one of the most severe outbreaks in the state with 76 confirmed cases and 20 deaths among residents.
According to Annaliese Impink, a spokesperson for Savas Health, which owns Centennial, the facility has reestablished an isolation unit for residents diagnosed with COVID-19. For the last three weeks, Centennial has tested all residents and staff on a weekly basis.
Centennial and the JBS internship program were among 15 new outbreaks reported by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment Wednesday. They included three other elder care facilities, three health care facilities, two restaurants, one office, a landscape company, a warehouse, a hotel and a fabrication company.
Overall, the number of new cases each day has ticked up, as has the number of people currently hospitalized. However, the percentage of tests coming back positive — often an early indicator of a more severe outbreak — has held relatively steady statewide.
New Colorado coronavirus outbreaks
The Creede Hotel and Restaurant
- Date outbreak confirmed: 07/06/20
- Type: Hotel and restaurant
- County: Mineral
- COVID-19 cases: 2 staff positive
Centennial Health Care Center (second outbreak)
- Date outbreak confirmed: 07/02/20
- Type: Elder Care
- County: Weld
- COVID-19 cases: 8 residents positive, 6 staff positive, 1 staff probable
Colorado OBGYN Partners
- Date outbreak confirmed: 07/07/20
- Type: Health Care
- County: Adams
- COVID-19 cases: 6 staff positive
Colorado Pac Co.
- Date outbreak confirmed: 07/07/20
- Type: Warehouse
- County: Denver
- COVID-19 cases: 6 staff positive
Douglas County Parks and Trails Division
- Date outbreak confirmed: 07/07/20
- Type: Office
- County: Douglas
- COVID-19 cases: 4 staff positive
Greenways Landscape Services
- Date outbreak confirmed: 07/02/20
- Type: Hotel and restaurant
- County: Mineral
- COVID-19 cases: 2 staff positive
Innovative Dental
- Date outbreak confirmed: 07/02/20
- Type: Health Care
- County: Summit
- COVID-19 cases: 2 staff positive
JBS summer internship program
- Date outbreak confirmed: 07/03/20
- Type: Meatpacking plant and corporate offices
- County: Weld
- COVID-19 cases: 6 staff positive
The Kidney Center of Longmont
- Date outbreak confirmed: 07/07/20
- Type: Health Care
- County: Boulder
- COVID-19 cases: 2 staff positive
Kip’s Grill
- Date outbreak confirmed: 07/02/20
- Type: Restaurant
- County: Mineral
- COVID-19 cases: 3 staff positive, 5 staff probable
Legacy Village of Castle Pines
- Date outbreak confirmed: 07/07/20
- Type: Elder Care
- County: Douglas
- COVID-19 cases: 7 residents positive, 1 staff positive
Medallion Post Acute Rehabilitation
- Date outbreak confirmed: 07/06/20
- Type: Elder Care
- County: El Paso
- COVID-19 cases: 2 residents positive, 3 residents probable, 7 staff positive, 5 staff probable
The Oberon House
- Date outbreak confirmed: 07/07/20
- Type: Elder Care
- County: Jefferson
- COVID-19 cases: 1 positive resident death, 1 staff positive
Pueblo Viejo
- Date outbreak confirmed: 07/02/20
- Type: Restaurant
- County: Larimer
- COVID-19 cases: 3 staff positive
Tile Art Granite Fabrication Shop
- Date outbreak confirmed: 07/06/20
- Type: Workplace
- County: La Plata
- COVID-19 cases: 2 staff positive, 1 staff probable
