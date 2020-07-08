After more than 200 employees were infected with COVID-19 at the JBS meatpacking plant in Greeley in April, the facility closed for cleaning and a period of quarantine.

This stopped the spread of the disease for a few weeks, but since the beginning of June, JBS has seen 19 new cases. Six of those were among summer interns.

According to Nikki Richardson, a spokesperson for JBS, the company believes the interns contracted the disease outside of work and spread it when socializing with each other. The cohort of 26 interns are all housed in individual dorm rooms at Northern Colorado University. They all have been put under a mandatory 14-day quarantine. Following the outbreak, the internship has been moved online for the remainder of the summer.

The resurgence of cases at JBS brings the total case count for the company’s northern Colorado location to 298. Seven employees — six plant workers and 1 corporate employee — have died from the disease.

JBS is not the only facility where the coronavirus is seeing a resurgence. Centennial Health Care Center, a nursing home also in Greeley, reported its second outbreak on Thursday with eight residents and six staff testing positive for the disease.

In March, Centennial was home to one of the most severe outbreaks in the state with 76 confirmed cases and 20 deaths among residents.