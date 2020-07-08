We Started at the Beginning, Now We’re… Here?: Our Favorite Music of 2020 (So Far)

It's likely you don't need to hear this, but 2020 has been a whole vibe, hasn't it? It's a tale of many years rolled into a half of one, in some ways, distinct eras within each – at once a marathon and a sprint. But even among the chaos, even while it's been a challenge at times to pay enough attention to new music to make sense of any of it, it's still found its way through.



Yes, music has once again proven itself loyal whatever the circumstances, and it's likely you've leaned on it more than ever over these past few months. Music has said "I got you," even as artists, venues, record stores, and the very structure of the industry side of things are threatened with uncertain futures. That's something to remember.



Six months into a year of upheaval, we asked our hosts about their favorite music of 2020 – five albums, EPs, singles, videos – what's stood out and grabbed them most so far?

Zach Gilltrap, Producer/Host

Wolf Parade / Thin Mind

Man Man / Dream Hunting in the Valley of the In-Between

Car Seat Headrest / "Hollywood" (single)

Nap Eyes / Snapshot of a Beginner

Pearl Jam / Gigaton

Bruce Trujillo, Host/Promotions Coordinator

Lido Pimienta / Miss Colombia

Chicano Batman / Invisible People

Y La Bamba / "Mariposa de Coalcoman" (single)

Alice Bag / Sister Dynamite

Pink Hawks / "Elote" (single)

Katie Bradley, Weekend Host

U.S. Girls / "4 American Dollars" (single/video)

Viagra Boys / Common Sense (EP)

Fiona Apple / Fetch the Bolt Cutters

Run the Jewels / RTJ4

Sweet Spirit / Trinidad

Willobee Carlan, Program Director

EOB / Earth

Run the Jewels / RTJ4

Fiona Apple / Fetch the Bolt Cutters

X / Alphabetland

Childish Gambino / 3.15.20

Alisha Sweeney, Host/Local Music Director

Run the Jewels / RTJ4

Fiona Apple / Fetch the Bolt Cutters

Waxahatchee / Saint Cloud

Perfume Genius / Set My Heart On Fire Immediately

Esme Patterson / There Will Come Soft Rains

Jason Thomas, Host/Programming Asst.

Flat Worms / "Market Forces" (single)

Christine & The Queens / La vita nuova (EP)

The 1975 / Notes on a Conditional Form

Yves Tumor / Heaven to a Tortured Mind

The Streets / "Call My Phone Thinking I'm Doing Nothing Better" (single)

Jessi Whitten, Host

Fiona Apple / Fetch the Bolt Cutters

Run the Jewels / RTJ4

Phoebe Bridgers / Punisher

Kehlani / It Was Good Until It Wasn't

Perfume Genius / Set My Heart On Fire Immediately

Jeremy Petersen, Morning Host/Producer

Destroyer / Have We Met

SAULT / Untitled (Black Is)

Bonny Light Horseman / Bonny Light Horseman

Perfume Genius / Set My Heart on Fire Immediately

Nap Eyes / Snapshot of a Beginner