We Started at the Beginning, Now We’re… Here?: Our Favorite Music of 2020 (So Far)
It's likely you don't need to hear this, but 2020 has been a whole vibe, hasn't it? It's a tale of many years rolled into a half of one, in some ways, distinct eras within each – at once a marathon and a sprint. But even among the chaos, even while it's been a challenge at times to pay enough attention to new music to make sense of any of it, it's still found its way through.
Yes, music has once again proven itself loyal whatever the circumstances, and it's likely you've leaned on it more than ever over these past few months. Music has said "I got you," even as artists, venues, record stores, and the very structure of the industry side of things are threatened with uncertain futures. That's something to remember.
Six months into a year of upheaval, we asked our hosts about their favorite music of 2020 – five albums, EPs, singles, videos – what's stood out and grabbed them most so far?
Zach Gilltrap, Producer/Host
Wolf Parade / Thin Mind
Man Man / Dream Hunting in the Valley of the In-Between
Car Seat Headrest / "Hollywood" (single)
Nap Eyes / Snapshot of a Beginner
Pearl Jam / Gigaton
Bruce Trujillo, Host/Promotions Coordinator
Lido Pimienta / Miss Colombia
Chicano Batman / Invisible People
Y La Bamba / "Mariposa de Coalcoman" (single)
Alice Bag / Sister Dynamite
Pink Hawks / "Elote" (single)
Katie Bradley, Weekend Host
U.S. Girls / "4 American Dollars" (single/video)
Viagra Boys / Common Sense (EP)
Fiona Apple / Fetch the Bolt Cutters
Run the Jewels / RTJ4
Sweet Spirit / Trinidad
Willobee Carlan, Program Director
EOB / Earth
Run the Jewels / RTJ4
Fiona Apple / Fetch the Bolt Cutters
X / Alphabetland
Childish Gambino / 3.15.20
Alisha Sweeney, Host/Local Music Director
Run the Jewels / RTJ4
Fiona Apple / Fetch the Bolt Cutters
Waxahatchee / Saint Cloud
Perfume Genius / Set My Heart On Fire Immediately
Esme Patterson / There Will Come Soft Rains
Jason Thomas, Host/Programming Asst.
Flat Worms / "Market Forces" (single)
Christine & The Queens / La vita nuova (EP)
The 1975 / Notes on a Conditional Form
Yves Tumor / Heaven to a Tortured Mind
The Streets / "Call My Phone Thinking I'm Doing Nothing Better" (single)
Jessi Whitten, Host
Fiona Apple / Fetch the Bolt Cutters
Run the Jewels / RTJ4
Phoebe Bridgers / Punisher
Kehlani / It Was Good Until It Wasn't
Perfume Genius / Set My Heart On Fire Immediately
Jeremy Petersen, Morning Host/Producer
Destroyer / Have We Met
SAULT / Untitled (Black Is)
Bonny Light Horseman / Bonny Light Horseman
Perfume Genius / Set My Heart on Fire Immediately
Nap Eyes / Snapshot of a Beginner
