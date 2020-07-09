Researchers from the University of Colorado School of Medicine and UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital will begin recruiting Coloradans for a study to test a possible COVID-19 vaccine.

Recruitment for the trial is expected to begin late July or early August.

The Moderna mRNA-1273 vaccine focuses on the genetic code of the coronavirus and its spike protein, rather than exposing someone to a small amount of the virus like traditional vaccines do.

The spike protein is what attaches to cells and causes the infection. The idea is that the vaccine would induce an antibody response against the protein that would prevent the virus from infecting cells. This way, the vaccine would stimulate a person’s immune system without exposing them to the actual virus.

“This is one of more than 15 COVID-19 clinical trials in which UCHealth locations are participating,” said Dr. Margaret E. Reidy, UCHealth’s chief medical officer, in a statement.