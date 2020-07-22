Ean Thomas Tafoya, an environmental organizer with GreenLatinos, believes there’s an ongoing pollution crisis at the Suncor oil and gas refinery in Commerce City, north of Denver.

You just can’t spot it.

On a recent afternoon, he stood at a stretch of Sand Creek bordering the facility. The area was alive with birds and cyclists zipping along an adjacent bike path. The occasional train made it too loud to talk, but there was no immediate sign of visible danger. Just a mashup of meadows and industry.

“At least with the smog, you can see it. With the flaring, we can see it,” said Tafoya. “I would say average people aren't really aware as much about water pollution because it's something that's invisible.”

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Ean Thomas Tafoya, the Colorado field organizer for GreenLatinos, stands across Sand Creek from the Suncor refinery in Commerce City on Thursday, July 16, 2020.

What concerns Tafoya is recent evidence Suncor is emitting high levels of per-and poly-fluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, into Sand Creek. The potential toxins are a common ingredient in everything from nonstick pans to firefighting foam. A growing body of research suggests exposure can cause immune problems, pregnancy issues and kidney and liver diseases in animals. Other studies suggest a possible link to cancer.

A superstrong carbon-fluorine bond also means the chemicals almost never break down, and build up in the environment or in human bodies. That’s why many now refer to the substances as “forever chemicals.”

Since last summer, Suncor has complied with a state directive to test treated groundwater it pumps into Sand Creek for the chemicals. A letter state regulators sent to the company show the effluent often had PFAS concentrations far exceeding what the EPA recommends for safe drinking water.

According to one test from January, the levels of PFOS and PFOA, two of the best understood PFAS, combined to 199 parts per trillion. That’s almost three times the federal health advisory of 70 parts per trillion. It’s seven times more than stricter levels recently adopted in New Hampshire.

