Raymon Doane, Colorado Libertarian Candidate For U.S. Senate, On The Record

Don’t let people tell you that Libertarians are anti-government, said the party’s candidate for the U.S. Senate.

In fact, the party’s nominee in that race, Raymon Doane, is a state employee whose department collects taxes.

Doane, of Denver, said his job as an analyst at the Colorado Department of Revenue gives him a better understanding of tax policy, and he doesn’t see it in conflict with his party’s long-standing calls to limit government.

“I'm not one of the Libertarians that's anti-government, that's not me. And when I go out and talk to people, they say, ‘Oh, like, you're purely against government.’ I'm like, ‘no, that is not my viewpoint.’ And that's not a lot of viewpoints within the Libertarian party,” he said.

Doane also spoke to Colorado Matters host Ryan Warner about laws that disproportionately affect African-Americans, including himself.

With about 37,000 registered voters, the Libertarian party is the state’s biggest minor party. It was founded in Colorado Springs in 1979.

Interview Highlights

On taxes:

“I would like taxes to be more equitable. If you ever have an opportunity to, and if you need to go to sleep, a good way to help you do so would be to read Title 39 of the Colorado Revised Statutes. And you can see all of the extra revenue generations or the credits to deductions that are applied in there. And it's amazing where taxes are supposed to create economic incubators.

You look at those and just ask yourself one question: Do you think that those actually create economic opportunities for those around you? If the answer is yes, then continue to vote for your elected officials to promote those bills. If the answer is no, then you should really start to take a hard look at what policies are actually being promoted, rather than just the pandering come election time.”