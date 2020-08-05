Entrepreneur and musician Kanye West has filed to be on the ballot in Colorado as an unaffiliated candidate for president of the United States. The deadline to file paperwork to get on the Colorado ballot was 3 p.m. Wednesday.

“Mr. West’s campaign has filed the paperwork along with the $1,000 filing fee. Our office will still need to review that the presidential electors filed are registered Colorado voters before his paperwork is confirmed as complete,” said a spokeswoman for the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office. West needed to submit the names of nine voters who pledged to support him in the race and to represent him in the Electoral College should he win Colorado.

If approved, West would be listed as an unaffiliated candidate for president in November.

The possible electors listed on West's paperwork include Seth Jacobson, Kittrick MacLean, Shelley Kon, Joseph Peters, Stanley Pence and Matthey Zielinski, all from Denver. The final three are from surrounding suburbs including Adam Johnson of Centennial, Emily Daniels of Golden and Mark Polk of Brighton.

Vice News reported that Rachel George, a Republican political strategist who formerly worked for Republican Sen. Cory Gardner when he was a representative in the House, had reached out to her contacts to try and help West get on the ballot in a last-minute bid.