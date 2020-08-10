Here Are Colorado’s 3 State-Run Sites That Offer Coronavirus Tests For Free

Gov. Jared Polis announced two more free COVID-19 testing sites in metro Denver on Monday, bringing the total of state-run sites to three.

The new community sites are at Water World in Adams County and at Aurora Sports Park. Both will provide drive-up testing daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

During a press briefing outside Water World, Polis said he expects test results from these sites to take two to four days.

“Really the genesis of this is that a lot of the testing being done with the national labs was simply taking too long for Colorado residents, too long for our public health needs,” he said. “People weren’t hearing back for nine, 10 days. I even heard 12 days (that) somebody didn’t hear back. So we wanted to do something about it and fix it.”