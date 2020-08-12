Colorado Sold A Record $198.8M Of Marijuana In June
Colorado cannabis sales have reached a new record. Combined medical and recreational marijuana sales reached a new high of $198.8 million in June — an increase of 3.5 percent from May and a 30 percent jump from the same time last year.
Recreational sales — up 29 percent from a year ago — far outpace the state’s medical sales, with $158.1 million of volume. That compares with $40.7 million for medical marijuana. Medical sales dipped five percent from May, but gained 37 percent from a year ago.
