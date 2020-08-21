Watch Neoma Perform For B-Side Music Friday
In the cover of darkness, futuristic pop duo Neoma takes the MCA Denver stage! In this stripped down performance, by Carla Huiracocha and Danny Pauta we hear popular singles "Real" and "Into You" as well as a few new songs. Watch Neoma's B-Side Music Friday performance below.
Our lives have changed ...
CPR will not compromise in serving you and our community. Vital news and essential music are made possible by member support.
Hi, you!
You love listening to new music and learning about Denver's music scene. We have a weekly newsletter for you -- Inside Track. Sign up here to stay in the know about Colorado musicians making new music and the new releases you should be streaming.