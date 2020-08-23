Meet The Member Of Jared Polis’ Cabinet Who Helped Fight The Grizzly Creek Fire

State Natural Resources Director Dan Gibbs recently ditched the bureaucracy for the forest, and his business attire for a firefighter’s Nomex suit.

Gibbs, a certified wildland firefighter, spent last weekend with a crew protecting homes on the northeast side of the Grizzly Creek fire near Glenwood Springs. He’s held his certification for 13 years and is subject to call-up by both state and local governments, sometimes going out more than once in a season.

That’s more difficult now that he’s in the governor’s cabinet, he said but “this is really important for me to be on the ground to really understand the complexities that wildfire is bringing to our natural resources, how it impacts our watersheds, how it impacts our communities our wildlife, and just big picture overall.”

Grizzly Creek also gave him a first-hand look at firefighting in the age of COVID-19. Normally, he would have been stationed at a big central fire camp with a mess tent. This time, he camped in the woods with a small group of firefighters.

“Even though there are over 600 people working on this fire, my pod had maybe 35 people,” he said.