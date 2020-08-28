Watch The Grand Alliance Perform For B-Side Music Fridays
We end our B-Side Music Fridays series with a powerful, cannot-miss performance with R&B supergroup The Grand Alliance! Please note this concert contains explicit lyrics.
“In a summer when very few people will have the privilege of seeing live music, this is a unique opportunity for people across the state and beyond to see and hear some of Colorado’s best musicians,” said MCA Denver Director of Programs Sarah Baie. “Indie 102.3 has been an incredible partner, helping us safely record these performances and deliver them both virtually via video feed and in the most classic medium: the radio.”
