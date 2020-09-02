More Colorado schoolchildren will soon have access to high-quality broadband, a critical element of remote learning at a time when parents, educators and elected officials say there’s a risk of a dramatic widening of the gap between haves and have-nots.

Gov. Jared Polis announced Wednesday that T-Mobile will provide free mobile hotspots and up to 100 gigabytes of annual data for 34,000 low-income households. The agreement also includes access to low-cost, internet-ready devices such as tablets or laptops.

“There are still far too many kids at home that lack access to high-speed broadband,” Polis said at a press conference at Fort Logan Northgate School in Sheridan.

As many as 64,000 Colorado students don’t have internet access, according to a state survey conducted by the Colorado Education Initiative and the Colorado Department of Education. Two-thirds of those lacking access are Latino. Only a quarter of the 112 rural districts in Colorado have high levels of connectivity, and many have low or very low levels, according to an analysis by the Regional Educational Laboratory Central at Centennial-based Marzano Research.

“Without broadband, without access students are unable to participate in remote learning,” Polis said. “They’re often unable to do their homework and they’re more likely to disengage and fall behind.”

Attorney General Phil Weiser said the T-Mobile agreement was part of a renegotiated deal with the company when the state ended its participation in a multi-state lawsuit seeking to block the company’s merger with Sprint.

“Today we’re getting the benefits of this,” he said. Weiser said T-Mobile is launching the internet expansion effort nationwide.

Eligibility is based on a family’s participation in the federal free and reduced-price lunch program.