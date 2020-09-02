Special Education Advocate Says Coronavirus And Online Learning Made ‘A Complex Issue Even More Complicated’

When Melanie’s two sons began school this week, they did it from home. She and her husband asked their kids if they wanted to go to classes in-person.

“They said, ‘There’s no way I could wear a mask all day,’” Melanie said.

Her fifth-grader is on the autism spectrum and is sensitive to textures. Her third-grader has ADHD and deals with impulsivity. CPR News is only using Melanie’s first name to protect her family’s privacy.

She watched her oldest son as he had his first physical therapy since the pandemic began in their backyard. He was, of course, wearing a mask.

“In a matter of 10-minutes, it was on his nose. It was on the top of his head. He was playing with it. He was rolling around. He couldn't handle it,” she said.

Still, it was a hard decision to stay home because it means that Melanie will not return to work this fall, and they will live on her husband’s income.

She calls it “survival mode,” and says they’re able to do that because.

“We own our home. So we're lucky, and we're in a situation where our payment is very low, and we have taken a refinance. We downsize. There's no vacations, but we're making it a staycation,” she said.

Melanie’s family has been weighing their education options since last spring. When the pandemic hit, schools had mere weeks to transition to remote learning. That was tough for every learning situation, and it made some special education services nearly impossible to provide.

She said that when her fifth-grader’s speech therapy moved online in March, it was just “a flyer put up on a Google Class going over [the] T-H [sounds] and a couple other things. I just don't feel that was the same. I was advocating to see if I can get at least a one-to-one speech instruction, but I was informed the district had not approved that at the time.”