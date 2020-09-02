Indie 102.3 Staff Reveals Their Picks for Song of the Summer

Summer hit a bit differently this year, didn't it?



For obvious reasons, the summer of 2020 has been one like none other. The hallmarks of the season – music festivals, swimming holes, and baseball, among others, have all felt it. So, too, has the annual notion of a Song of the Summer – traditionally a jam, a banger, if you will – that captures the seasonal musical zeitgeist of a given year. On one hand, the escape of such a song is needed maybe more than ever, but on the other these last several weeks often haven't felt much like a time to get down.



All of that said, we asked each of our staff for their Song of the Summer and the responses were as varied as might be expected from a group of individuals isolated in their own bubbles.

Jason Thomas, Host/ Programming Asst.

The Neverly Boys – "Never Come Down"

Not a major mainstream hit but after reading stuff like this, I just decided to go with a track that I've been enjoying during these last couple of months where the weather happened to be warm. The song-of-the-summer enthusiasm with me is palpable, eh?! Oh, and the lyrics are a little bitter and depressing. Kinda fitting for 2020, no?