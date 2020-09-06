CU Boulder Reports Dozens Of New Coronavirus Cases Days After Wastewater Detected Possible Outbreaks

On Saturday morning, the University of Colorado Boulder's online coronavirus dashboard indicated 49 people tested positive for the virus.

That is by far the biggest one-day total since the university started reporting the results of on-campus testing in late August. The previous daily high was 21 cases.

The spike comes a few days after university officials asked students and workers at four residence halls on campus to get tested for COVID-19 as soon as possible. Wastewater tests detected possible outbreaks at the buildings, the university announced Wednesday.

Associate Vice Chancellor Dan Jones said at the time he expected an uptick in positive cases following the wastewater results.

University officials also said they would conduct contact tracing and make decisions about isolation or quarantines once they had more information. On Thursday CU President Mark Kennedy would not say how exactly they would decide if and when to close the Boulder campus.

Overall the university has reported 103 positive coronavirus tests since August 24, out of 770 total tests.

More than 100 colleges and universities have more than 100 cases of the coronavirus on campus, according to data tracking in The New York Times. A handful of schools in the south and midwest have more than 1,000 cases each.