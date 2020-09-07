It's been 20 years since it's snowed in September for much of the Front Range. The earliest snow on record for Denver is Sept. 3, 1961.

If it snows in Fort Collins, it'll be the earliest on record for the city.

Bolinger said a question right now is how much will stick with how warm the ground will still be.

"It's an incredibly notable event, and one I've been watching with incredible fascination over the last week as its unfolded," Bolinger said. But there's one thing that's making her sad — the possible loss of her tomatoes.

It reached 101 degrees on Saturday over Labor Day weekend in Denver, making it the latest 100-degree day on record and set a new monthly record high.