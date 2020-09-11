Colorado's wild weather roller coaster of intense heat and widespread snow sure looked like it was about to set a national record for the shortest amount of time between a 100-plus degree day and measurable snowfall.

The record to beat was five days, set in 2000 by Rapid City, South Dakota.

All eyes were on Denver, which hit 102 degrees over Labor Day weekend — the latest 100-degree day on record for the area, and its warmest September temperature ever recorded. When measurable snow was confirmed Wednesday morning, just three days later, it seemed Colorado had stolen the title.

Then came this tweet from Rapid City's National Weather Service office.