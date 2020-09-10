Small Business Owners Urge Senate To Move On Bennet’s RESTART Relief Bill

Over 8,700 small business owners have written to Congressional leaders in support of the RESTART Act, a bill sponsored by Democrat Sen. Michael Bennet and Republican Sen. Todd Young of Indiana.

“At this moment of crisis, we urge you to transcend partisanship and forge meaningful agreement on an assistance package to help our struggling small businesses and, in turn, tens of millions of Americans,” stated the letter from business owners, including more than 80 Colorado small business owners.

While the Paycheck Protection Program provided short-term relief, many businesses have argued that the scope and uncertainty surrounding the pandemic calls for longer, flexible and more sustained assistance.

Bennet, speaking at an American Enterprise Institute event, said that is what the RESTART Act will do. The bill provides loans for up to six months of operating expenses. Part of the loan would be forgivable, based on how much revenue the business has lost. And companies would have seven years to repay the loan.

“This is the support small businesses need to stay afloat through the end of the year, into 2021,” Bennet said. “And unless we do something, we’re going to see a lot of [small businesses] close there doors and never reopen, turning millions of temporary job losses into permanent ones.”