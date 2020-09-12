Colorado’s Mask Mandate Extended For Another 30 Days
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis extended the statewide mask order for another 30 days on Saturday. It was set to expire tomorrow.
The rule requires people to wear a facial covering in public indoor settings. Widespread mask-wearing reduces the spread of COVID-19 infections by as much as 65 percent, Polis said in the order.
"Broad adoption of mask-wearing in Colorado may have significant economic benefits by allowing the State to prevent re-closures of businesses and schools and, ultimately, return to our normal lives more quickly," he said.
Thirty-nine counties and municipalities have a mandatory mask order already in place, and some extend to outdoor settings.
The statewide order is set to end on Oct. 12, but could be extended again. The original order was announced in July and has been extended twice.
