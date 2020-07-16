What is a public indoor space?

Pretty much anywhere that is not your own residence. A residence does include "a room in a motel or hotel or a residential room for students at an educational facility," as defined by health officials.

Here's a list from the state of a few examples (they specifically say the definition is not limited to these spaces):

Government buildings

Nonprofits

Transportation

Houses of worship

Private country clubs or social clubs

Grocery stores

Hair salons

All offices, lobbies, elevators

Malls, retail stores

Indoor businesses, common areas

Medical facilities, nursing homes

Restaurants (if not seated)

Libraries

Museums

Theaters

Casinos

Gyms, including areas around indoor pools but not while swimming in the pool

If a business or entity provides services or goods both indoors and outdoors at a single location, a mask must be worn in the indoor portion of that business or entity

All enclosed indoor areas, whether publicly or privately owned or managed, except an individual’s residence

What about when I'm exercising?

If you are working out by yourself indoors or with members of your household, you do not have to wear a mask.

But if you are indoors with group of people, a mask is required.

You do not have to wear a mask while you are actively swimming, but you do have to wear one while you are by the pool.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News A few restaurants in the Old Town section of Fort Collins including Lucky Joe’s were seating and serving customers Wednesday, May 27, 2020.

How do restaurants work?

You do not have to wear a mask once you are seated, but you do while you are waiting for your table or when you get up to use the restroom.

Can I face consequences for not wearing a mask?

Yes. This rule is an executive order, and that means it can be enforced with civil or criminal penalties.

If you refuse to wear a mask in a business, you can be prosecuted for trespassing.

Businesses who do not enforce the mask rule can have their licenses revoked.

What if I'm medically unable to wear a mask?

The state does exempt "people who cannot medically tolerate a face covering" from wearing masks.

But the definition for that group is pretty narrow: "a person who has trouble breathing or anyone who is unconscious, incapacitated, or otherwise unable to remove the cloth face-covering without assistance." The CDC has more details about that.

That definition does not include people who claim that wearing a mask will give them carbon dioxide poisoning or lower their oxygen levels, which are both false. The state quotes the Mayo Clinic:

"For many years, health care providers have worn masks for extended periods of time with no adverse health reactions. The CDC recommends wearing cloth masks while in public and this option is very breathable. There is no risk of hypoxia, which is lower oxygen levels, in healthy adults. Carbon dioxide will freely diffuse through your mask as you breathe."

Cards that claim to exempt a person from wearing a mask are usually hoaxes and not legally binding.

David Zalubowski/AP A pedestrian wears a face mask while passing by a sign placed on the door of a business in an effort to stop the rise of the new coronavirus Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Denver.

Do I still need to practice social distancing?

Yes! The state recommends that "together, masks and distancing offer a greater measure of protection." Masks are even more vital when it's difficult to stay 6 feet apart.

Can my city or county opt out of the rule?

Only if they meet the state's requirements for Protect Our Neighbors status. Read the full details of that status here.

Can my city or county have a different mask rule than the state's?

They can, but they would be adopting even stricter standards.

Does wearing a mask help stop the spread of disease and keep me and others healthy?

Yes.

Where can I read the full executive order?

Right here!