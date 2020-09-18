Colorado Leaders Mourn The Death Of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Updated 7:43 p.m.

Colorado's political and justice leaders mourned the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday night.

Ginsburg died of complications from metastatic cancer of the pancreas. She was 87.

State Sen. Julie Gonzales was at least one state lawmaker helping organize a vigil in downtown Denver to honor the justice.

Ginsburg's death will inevitably set in motion what promises to be a nasty and tumultuous political battle over who will succeed her, and it thrusts the Supreme Court vacancy into the spotlight of the presidential campaign.

Just days before her death, as her strength waned, Ginsburg dictated this statement to her granddaughter Clara Spera: “My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed.”

Sen. Cory Gardner — Republican