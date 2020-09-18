WATCH LIVE: Polis To Provide Update On Colorado’s Coronavirus Pandemic Response
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is scheduled to provide updates on the state's efforts as it deals with the coronavirus on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at 12:30 p.m. from Front Range Community College in Westminster.
CPR News will carry live coverage online only. There will be no radio coverage of Polis' remarks. Watch the video below or watch it on our Facebook page.
Note: The governor's briefings don't always start on time.
Our lives have changed ...
CPR will not compromise in serving you and our community. Vital news and essential music are made possible by member support.