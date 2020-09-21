American Military Members Have Read The Stars And Stripes Since The Civil War. Now, Its Future Is Uncertain

Eric Campbell was a young Marine when he first deployed to Japan in the late 1990s.

“You’re in a foreign country. You don’t speak the language. No one can understand you. And you needed a lifeline,” he recalled.

He found that lifeline in Stars and Stripes, the long-running military newspaper that was first published during the Civil War. It was a little piece of home that gave him the news he needed.

Campbell may have left the Marine Corps, but he was still upset when he learned the Pentagon was planning on closing the paper. The Pentagon zeroed out funding for the news source in its proposed budget in February. Earlier this month, it issued a memo preparing to shut the paper for good.

The response from military members, and even members of Congress, was swift and strong.

“It’s something that’s deeply personal to me,” said Colorado Congressman Jason Crow. The Army veteran also read the paper during his deployments.

Crow joined a letter with nine other House members to Defense Secretary Mark Esper urging that the paper stay open. In the Senate, a bipartisan group of 15 senators did the same. And this summer, the House passed a defense spending bill that included funding for the news organization.

While the budget is still not finalized yet, Crow said “it's certainly a victory that we were able to get this decision reversed and we’re going to continue to advocate for it in the years ahead.”

But more than that Congressional pressure, if anything ensured the paper’s future — at least for the next fiscal year — it was a tweet from President Donald Trump. He wrote funding for Stars and Stripes would not be cut “under my watch.” This was over a weekend where news organizations were reporting that the President had made disparaging remarks about fallen soldiers.