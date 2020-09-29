The rites of fall are off balance this year, thanks to the pandemic. School? It feels like a chaotic mess. Football? Well, sorta. But fall foliage? Yes. Colorado delivers yet again with the epic contrast of golden aspens and deep green pines.
With an afternoon to spare I drove up Chicago Creek where the sights were spectacular, and then towards Georgetown and Guanella Pass where carpets if Aspen leaves are already on the forest floor and many branches already bare.
