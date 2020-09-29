The rites of fall are off balance this year, thanks to the pandemic. School? It feels like a chaotic mess. Football? Well, sorta. But fall foliage? Yes. Colorado delivers yet again with the epic contrast of golden aspens and deep green pines.

With an afternoon to spare I drove up Chicago Creek where the sights were spectacular, and then towards Georgetown and Guanella Pass where carpets if Aspen leaves are already on the forest floor and many branches already bare.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Autumn air turns the aspens gold in West Chicago Creek outside of Idaho Springs.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News On the way to West Chicago Creek campground.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Chicago Creek glistens behind gold aspens.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News In the West Chicago Creek valley.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News West Chicago Creek above the campround.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News At Georgetown's Alvarado Cemetery, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Georgetown's Alvarado Cemetery.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Motorists coming down to Georgetown from Guanella Pass get up close and personal with a family of Big Horn Sheep, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Autumn air turns the aspens gold above Georgetown, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020.