Colorado’s Fall Colors Are Here (But Will Soon Be Gone)

By Hart Van Denburg
September 29, 2020
FALL FOLIAGE COLORS ASPENSFALL FOLIAGE COLORS ASPENSHart Van Denburg/CPR News
Autumn air turns the aspens gold in West Chicago Creek outside of Idaho Springs, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020.

The rites of fall are off balance this year, thanks to the pandemic. School? It feels like a chaotic mess. Football? Well, sorta. But fall foliage? Yes. Colorado delivers yet again with the epic contrast of golden aspens and deep green pines.

With an afternoon to spare I drove up Chicago Creek where the sights were spectacular, and then towards Georgetown and Guanella Pass where carpets if Aspen leaves are already on the forest floor and many branches already bare.

FALL FOLIAGE COLORS ASPENSHart Van Denburg/CPR News
Autumn air turns the aspens gold in West Chicago Creek outside of Idaho Springs.
FALL FOLIAGE COLORS ASPENSHart Van Denburg/CPR News
On the way to West Chicago Creek campground.
FALL FOLIAGE COLORS ASPENSHart Van Denburg/CPR News
Chicago Creek glistens behind gold aspens.
FALL FOLIAGE COLORS ASPENSHart Van Denburg/CPR News
In the West Chicago Creek valley.
FALL FOLIAGE COLORS ASPENSHart Van Denburg/CPR News
West Chicago Creek above the campround.
FALL FOLIAGE COLORS ASPENSHart Van Denburg/CPR News
At Georgetown's Alvarado Cemetery, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020.
FALL FOLIAGE COLORS ASPENSHart Van Denburg/CPR News
Georgetown's Alvarado Cemetery.
FALL FOLIAGE COLORS ASPENSHart Van Denburg/CPR News
Motorists coming down to Georgetown from Guanella Pass get up close and personal with a family of Big Horn Sheep, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020.
FALL FOLIAGE COLORS ASPENSHart Van Denburg/CPR News
Autumn air turns the aspens gold above Georgetown, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020.
FALL FOLIAGE COLORS ASPENSHart Van Denburg/CPR News
Autumn air turns the aspens gold above Georgetown Reservoir, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020.

Colorado fall colors: Where to leaf peep this year

Latest Stories