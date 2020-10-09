Colorado's Senate race is closely watched and the two men looking to secure the job — incumbent Republican Sen. Cory Gardner and Democratic former Gov. John Hickenlooper — will have one last chance to change minds before ballots land in the hands of voters.

The candidates have traded rhetorical blows over ethics, health care, immigration and energy already. First in a debate hosted by the Pueblo Chieftain and next in Spanish language debate aired on Denver's Telemundo.

Colorado Public Radio will carry live coverage of tonight's 90-minute debate, co-hosted by Denver 7 and The Denver Post, starting at 5 p.m. Find a signal near you, watch the stream above or ask your smart speaker to "Play CPR News." The debate will be held live at the Denver 7 television studios and will also be aired in its first hour on 7.

Tonight's moderators are CPR News' DC reporter Caitlyn Kim, Anne Trujillo from Denver 7 and The Post's Justin Wingerter.

The final debate between Hickenlooper and Gardner will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 13 in Fort Collins, hosted by 9News and several media partners across the state.