Candidate Elevator Pitch

Lauren Boebert

The candidate has not returned a questionnaire

Diane Mitsch Bush

"I am running for Congress to roll up my sleeves and get to work for you: to reclaim our democracy, recover from COVID and rebuild our communities so that everyone has real opportunities to succeed and thrive. In Congress, I‘ll lower high health care costs and help rebuild our aging infrastructure to jumpstart our economy. I will fiercely fight to protect public lands, bring back real environmental protections, and tackle climate change now.

As a rural county commissioner and state representative, I was known for bringing people together, for bridging divides, and working across the aisle for evidence-based solutions that help working families, businesses, and communities. That’s what I will do in Congress."

John Ryan Kiel

The candidate has not returned a questionnaire

Critter Milton

The candidate has not returned a questionnaire