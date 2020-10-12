Colorado 3rd Congressional District 2020: Lauren Boebert, Diane Mitsch Bush, John Ryan Keil And Critter Milton On The Issues
The 3rd Congressional District, alongside the Senate, has been the race to watch in 2020. The attention started when political neophyte Lauren Boebert toppled five-term GOP stalwart Rep. Scott Tipton in the primary. Democrat Diane Mitsch Bush is making her second attempt in the district after she lost to Tipton in the 2018 midterms. John Ryan Keil is the Libertarian candidate and Critter Milton represents the Unity Party.
The candidates appear here in the order they are set on the ballot.
Candidate Elevator Pitch
Lauren Boebert
The candidate has not returned a questionnaire
Diane Mitsch Bush
"I am running for Congress to roll up my sleeves and get to work for you: to reclaim our democracy, recover from COVID and rebuild our communities so that everyone has real opportunities to succeed and thrive. In Congress, I‘ll lower high health care costs and help rebuild our aging infrastructure to jumpstart our economy. I will fiercely fight to protect public lands, bring back real environmental protections, and tackle climate change now.
As a rural county commissioner and state representative, I was known for bringing people together, for bridging divides, and working across the aisle for evidence-based solutions that help working families, businesses, and communities. That’s what I will do in Congress."
John Ryan Kiel
The candidate has not returned a questionnaire
Critter Milton
The candidate has not returned a questionnaire
Candidate Comparisons
Where do the candidates stand on the issues? We've lined up a comparison of the candidates below. For more in-depth information, click on either "Yes," "No," or "It's Complicated."
Undergraduate and graduate students at the University of Denver’s Department of Media, Film & Journalism Studies led by Graduate Teaching Assistant T. Michael Boddie contributed to the reporting in this candidate guide.