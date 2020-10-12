The Colorado Voter’s Guide To The 2020 Election
This year's election is probably the most consequential election in recent memory. Not only is there a high profile presidential election that will influence how the country navigates several crises like coronavirus and recession, but Colorado's Senate seat will help determine control of the chamber. Zeroing in on "all politics is local," there's a closely-watched race in the 3rd Congressional District and 11 statewide ballot measures for Colorado voters to consider.
We hope this comprehensive and convenient non-partisan guide will help voters across the state make sense of a lengthy ballot in a crucial election. Curious how we put this guide together? Take a look at this quick explanation.
Scroll down, or hit the quick jump buttons below, to find candidate comparisons for the major statewide races and the Regional Transportation District, as well as the amendments and propositions in front of you. There's also a section of quick links to help you find all the info you need to fill out and return your ballot. Happy voting.
Jump To:
Voter Quick Links
- 2020 Blue Book Online: English | en Español
- Read The 2020 Judicial Performance Evaluations
- Have a question about voting? Read our FAQ
Where The Candidates Stand
- Senate: Sen. Cory Gardner, John Hickenlooper, ‘Seku’ Evans And Raymon Doane On The Issues
- CD1: Rep. Diana DeGette, Shane Bolling, Paul Noel Fiorino, Jan Kok and Kyle Furey On The Issues
- CD2: Rep. Joe Neguse, Charlie Winn, Thom Atkinson And Gary On The Issues
- CD3: Lauren Boebert, Diane Mitsch Bush, John Ryan Keil And Critter Milton On The Issues
- CD4: Rep. Ken Buck, Ike McCorkle, Bruce Griffith And Laura Ireland On The Issues
- CD5: Rep. Doug Lamborn, Jillian Freeland, Ed Duffett, Rebecca Keltie And Marcus Murphy On The Issues
- CD6: Rep. Jason Crow, Steve House, Jaimie Lynn Kulikowski And Norm Olsen On The Issues
- CD7: Rep. Ed Perlmutter, Charles 'Casper' Stockham, Ken Biles And David Olszta On The Issues
RTD Board of Director Candidates
- District A: Kate Williams, Tim Nelson and Kyle Bradell
- District D: Bobby Dishell (unopposed)
- District E: Paul Rosenthal (unopposed)
- District F: Bob Broom (unopposed)
- District G: Ken Mihalik and Julien Bouquet
- District H: Doug Tisdale, Regan Byrd and Roger Edwards
- District M: Marjorie Sloan (unopposed)
Constitutional Amendments On The Ballot
- Amendment B: Repeal Gallagher Amendment, Explained
- Amendment C: Conduct Of Charitable Gaming, Explained
- Amendment 76: Citizenship Qualification Of Voters, Explained
- Amendment 77: Local Voter Approval of Casino Bet Limits And Games In Black Hawk, Central City And Cripple Creek, Explained
Statewide Propositions On The Ballot
Proposition EE
Proposition 113
Proposition 114
- Prop 114: Reintroduction And Management Of Gray Wolves, Explained
- Should Wolves Be Brought Back To Colorado? A Rancher And A Biologist Have Their Say
Proposition 115
- Prop 115: Prohibit Abortions After 22 Weeks, Explained
- Should Abortion Be Banned After 22-Weeks? Colorado Voters Will Decide In November
Proposition 116
- Prop 116: State Income Tax Rate Reduction
Proposition 117
Proposition 118
