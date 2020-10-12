The Colorado Voter’s Guide To The 2020 Election

We hope this comprehensive and convenient non-partisan guide will help voters across the state make sense of a lengthy ballot in a crucial election. Curious how we put this guide together? Take a look at this quick explanation.

Scroll down, or hit the quick jump buttons below, to find candidate comparisons for the major statewide races and the Regional Transportation District, as well as the amendments and propositions in front of you. There's also a section of quick links to help you find all the info you need to fill out and return your ballot. Happy voting.