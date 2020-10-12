Candidate Elevator Pitch

Ike McCorkle

"I am a retired Marine and Purple Heart recipient. I am a father of three and not a politician who accepts corporate bribes better known as PAC contributions. I am much more concerned with serving the will and needs of my constituents and the security of my nation than I am in divisive rhetoric and lining the pockets of the rich and powerful."

Rep. Ken Buck

The candidate has not returned a questionnaire.

Bruce Griffith

The candidate has not returned a questionnaire.

Laura Ireland

The candidate has not returned a questionnaire.