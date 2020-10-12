Colorado 4th Congressional District 2020: Rep. Ken Buck, Ike McCorkle, Bruce Griffith And Laura Ireland On The Issues
Rep. Ken Buck is in his third term representing the 4th Congressional District. He's also the party chair of the Colorado GOP. His Democratic challenger is Issac "Ike" McCorkle, an 18-year Marine veteran and a Purple Heart recipient. Bruce Griffith represents the Libertarian Party and Laura Ireland is the Unity Party candidate.
The candidates appear here in the order they are set on the ballot.
Candidate Elevator Pitch
Ike McCorkle
"I am a retired Marine and Purple Heart recipient. I am a father of three and not a politician who accepts corporate bribes better known as PAC contributions. I am much more concerned with serving the will and needs of my constituents and the security of my nation than I am in divisive rhetoric and lining the pockets of the rich and powerful."
Rep. Ken Buck
The candidate has not returned a questionnaire.
Bruce Griffith
The candidate has not returned a questionnaire.
Laura Ireland
The candidate has not returned a questionnaire.
Candidate Comparisons
Where do the candidates stand on the issues? We've lined up a comparison of the candidates below. For more in-depth information, click on either "Yes," "No," or "It's Complicated."
Undergraduate and graduate students at the University of Denver’s Department of Media, Film & Journalism Studies led by Graduate Teaching Assistant T. Michael Boddie contributed to the reporting in this candidate guide.