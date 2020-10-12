Candidate Elevator Pitch

Rep. Doug Lamborn

The candidate has not returned a questionnaire.

Jillian Freeland

"Colorado's 5th District deserves a Representative who will fight for families and be accountable to their constituents. I will always put the needs of the people in my district first by guaranteeing excellent healthcare, clean air and water, and a paycheck that pays the bills. As an entrepreneur, midwife, and middle-class mom, I know the difficulty of raising a family in an expensive community, getting kids a great education, finding a balance between work and life, and worrying about the future of our nation and planet.

I pledge to hold ten town halls every year to give people a chance to share their struggles and make sure I follow through with my promises. I'll deliver for Coloradans!"

Ed Duffett

The candidate has not returned a questionnaire.

Rebecca Keltie

"Rebecca Keltie, the moderate candidate for all sides and in the middle that everyone has been waiting for! Make the Change!"

Marcus Allen Murphy

"Save Women's Healthcare & Medicare/-id!"