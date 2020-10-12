Colorado Senate Race 2020: Sen. Cory Gardner, John Hickenlooper, ‘Seku’ Evans And Raymon Doane On The Issues
The incumbent, Sen. Cory Gardner, has been considered to be on the hot seat and one of the most vulnerable Republican senators up for re-election in 2020. He faces several challengers, first among them is former Gov. John Hickenlooper, the Democratic candidate. Raymon Anthony Doane is the Libertarian candidate, Stephan "Seku" Evans represents the Unity Party and Daniel Doyle for the Approval Voting Party.
The candidates appear here in the order they are set on the ballot.
The Approval Voting Party candidate, Daniel Doyle, is not included in the guide as the Approval Party is a single issue party representing proportional approval voting.
Candidate Elevator Pitch
John Hickenlooper
The candidate has not returned a questionnaire
Sen. Cory Gardner
The candidate has not returned a questionnaire
Stephan "Seku" Evans
The candidate has not returned a questionnaire
Raymon Anthony Doane
"I'm here to ensure that voters are aware of all their options. That we don't have to succumb to voting for the lesser of two evils. If we truly wish to see the hope and change we desire we must begin to look in new directions and practice what we preach."
A Quick Word On How We're Covering The 2020 Election
Candidate Comparisons
Where do the candidates stand on the issues? We've lined up a comparison of the candidates below. For more in-depth information, click on either "Yes," "No," or "It's Complicated."
Freelance reporter Lexi Reich, a recent graduate of the University of Colorado Boulder, contributed to the reporting in this candidate guide.