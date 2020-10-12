The incumbent, Sen. Cory Gardner, has been considered to be on the hot seat and one of the most vulnerable Republican senators up for re-election in 2020. He faces several challengers, first among them is former Gov. John Hickenlooper, the Democratic candidate. Raymon Anthony Doane is the Libertarian candidate, Stephan "Seku" Evans represents the Unity Party and Daniel Doyle for the Approval Voting Party.

The candidates appear here in the order they are set on the ballot.

The Approval Voting Party candidate, Daniel Doyle, is not included in the guide as the Approval Party is a single issue party representing proportional approval voting.